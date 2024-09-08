Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,623 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $44,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

HUBB stock opened at $370.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.57 and its 200-day moving average is $386.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

