Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $39,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $207.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,914 shares of company stock worth $19,815,248 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

