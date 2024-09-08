AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $394.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AON opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $350.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.15 and a 200 day moving average of $309.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

