APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.81.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

APA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of APA opened at $25.24 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank increased its position in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.