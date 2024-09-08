Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 27.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

APTV stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

