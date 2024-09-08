ArcBest’s (ARCB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.18.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.0 %

ArcBest stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $419,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

