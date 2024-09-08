Ardor One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.75 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00042198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

