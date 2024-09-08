Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $314.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average of $311.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

