Arlington Partners LLC Buys 18,589 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 318,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

