Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after buying an additional 1,277,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after buying an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,076,000 after acquiring an additional 790,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.82.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $294.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day moving average is $259.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $298.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

