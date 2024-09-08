Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 920 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day moving average is $302.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.