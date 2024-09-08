Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $533.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.26 and its 200 day moving average is $542.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

