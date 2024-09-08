Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $54.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 12.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

