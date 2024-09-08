Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVFree Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned about 1.24% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.