Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned about 1.24% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

SMDV stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

