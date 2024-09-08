Arlington Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $3,936,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 993,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $197,759,000 after purchasing an additional 735,649 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

