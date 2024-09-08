Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 85.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 579,136 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,330,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $129.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $133.12.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

