Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.08.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $138.07. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.