ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 376.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,714 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 105.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 503,765 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

