Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

