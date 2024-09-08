Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,017,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,664,000.

VHT stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

