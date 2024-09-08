Asset Dedication LLC Has $22.24 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after acquiring an additional 984,843 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after buying an additional 208,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after buying an additional 182,244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

