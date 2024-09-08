Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.