Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $430.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

