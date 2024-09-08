Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

