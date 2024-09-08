Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

