Astar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.46 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Astar has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market cap of $372.20 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,207,323,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,159,316,244 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

