Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHA. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 15,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,829 shares of company stock worth $5,033. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 605,686 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 281.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 405,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

