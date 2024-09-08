Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.91

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.98. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares.
Atlantia Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.
About Atlantia
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantia
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.