AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,777,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,076,000 after purchasing an additional 333,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 53,079,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,035,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.