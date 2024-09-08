Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 14,548,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

