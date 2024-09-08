Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.13. The company has a market capitalization of $510.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

