Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.12. 2,093,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

