Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 1,396,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.