Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.08. 853,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.