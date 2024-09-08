Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,167 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

AVUS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,546. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.