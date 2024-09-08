Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $108.35. 602,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,011. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

