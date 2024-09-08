Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,191 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000.

FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

