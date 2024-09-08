Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 8,057 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after acquiring an additional 178,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,946. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

