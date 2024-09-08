AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,512 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 54.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 1,586,510 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 872.9% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 1,419,099 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 587,692 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.