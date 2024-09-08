B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

