Ball (NYSE:BALL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ball by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

