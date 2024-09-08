Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $573,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 2,176,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,948. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

