Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

