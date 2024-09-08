Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $17.85 on Friday, hitting $665.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.