Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 234,969 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,246,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,226. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

