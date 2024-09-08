Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

About Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.