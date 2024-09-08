Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 1,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
