Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $14.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $232.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $269.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

