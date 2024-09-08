Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biohaven by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.