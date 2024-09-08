BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Truist Financial

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

